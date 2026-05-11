AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Michael Jackson lands new chart milestone with two albums in the ‘Billboard’ 200 top 10

todayMay 11, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Michael Jackson performs during the ‘Bad’ tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 3, 1988. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has helped boost interest in the King of Pop’s catalog, helping two of his albums land in the top 10 this week.

The latest Billboard 200 chart finds Jackson’s 1982 hit Thriller at #5, while the 2003 collection, Number Ones, is at #6.

While Thriller previously topped the Billboard 200 for 37 nonconsecutive weeks, this is the first time Number Ones has landed in the top 10, which means Jackson has now had at least one new top-10 solo album in every decade from 1970 onward.

He joins Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor as only the fifth act to land such a feat.

Jackson earned his first top-10 album with 1972’s Ben, which peaked at #5. Prior to Number Ones, the late singer’s last top-10 solo album was the 2014 compilation Xscape, which peaked at #2.

Jackson is also seeing a spike in interest in the U.K. The 2005 compilation The Essential Michael Jackson just hit #1 on the U.K. Official Albums chart for the first time in 17 years. In addition, Thriller and 1987’s Bad are both in the top 10 for the first time in 14 years, at #6 and #8, respectively.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%