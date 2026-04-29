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Rev Rock Report

Michael McDonald to appear on Keith Urban’s new yacht rock album

todayApril 29, 2026

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Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

After making a guest appearance on pop star Charlie Puth’s yacht rock-inspired album Whatever’s Clever!, The Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald is now popping up on Keith Urban’s new album, Flow State, which features the country superstar covering, yes, yacht rock tunes.

The album includes Keith’s takes on such yacht rock staples as Players’ “Baby Come Back,” Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us,” Robbie Dupree’s “Steal Away,” and Seals and Crofts’ “Summer Breeze,” which is out now.

McDonald appears on the album’s only original song, “We Go Back,” which is available via digital outlets. The album also features guest appearances by John Mayer and country group Little Big Town.

“The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times,” Keith says. “Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged … to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW- the eternal now- and we have far more in common than not.”

“I hope wherever you hear this album you can feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for,” he adds.

Flow State, due out June 12, is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:
“Steal Away”
“Baby Come Back”
“Magnet and Steel” featuring Little Big Town
“Just the Two of Us”
“On and On”
“We Go Back” featuring Michael McDonald
“Help Is On Its Way”
“How Much I Feel”
“Summer Breeze”
“I Just Wanna Stop”
“Guitar Man” featuring John Mayer

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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