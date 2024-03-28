AD
Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger gets stamp of approval from Maroon 5 after dancing to “Moves Like Jagger”

todayMarch 28, 2024

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

Mick Jagger‘s recent Instagram post in which he’s dancing to the tune “Moves Like Jagger” has not gone unnoticed by Maroon 5, the band that made the track a hit. 

The Rolling Stones frontman, 80, shared his video on Wednesday, March 27. In the clip he’s seen busting some moves while laughing and smiling, adding the caption, “Moves like who!” It appears the video was taken at one of the rock icon’s favorite island destinations, Mustique.

Well, Maroon 5 caught wind of the clip and reposted it to their Instagram Story, captioning it with an animated “GOAT” — “Greatest of All Time” — graphic. 

“Moves Like Jagger,” featuring Christina Aguilera, came out in 2011 and became Maroon 5’s second #1 hit, as well as one of the bestselling singles of all time.  

And those Jagger moves will be on full display in just one month, when The Stones kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

