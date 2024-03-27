AD
Mick Jagger proves he’s got the “Moves Like Jagger”

todayMarch 27, 2024

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

Have you ever wondered what it would look like for Mick Jagger to show off his dance moves to a song about his dance moves? Well, wonder no more.

The Rolling Stones rocker shared a video on Instagram of him dancing wildly to a band performing the Maroon 5/Christina Aguilera track “Moves Like Jagger,” and it leaves him in a fit of laughter.

He captioned the clip, “Moves like who!”

Folks in the comments certainly seemed to enjoy the clip, although his son Lucas, ﻿whose mom is Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez, had some other thoughts, commenting, “Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis.”

Fans will soon get to see Jagger show off those moves onstage. The Rolling Stones are set to kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

