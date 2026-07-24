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Buck Country Music News

Midland takes their ‘Drinkin’ Problem’ to the dance floor

todayJuly 24, 2026

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‘Midland Country Night Remixes’ (Blue Highway Records)

Midland’s headed to the dance floor with three new versions of their songs reimagined by DJ duo Country Night. 

Midland Country Night Remixes includes new versions of their debut #1 hit, “Drinkin’ Problem”; 2024’s “Barely Blue”; and “Shooting Memories with Tequila” from their sixth studio album, Stages, which just came out in June. 

This weekend, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson continue their Stages Tour with a Friday stop at Montana’s Headwaters Country Jam.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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