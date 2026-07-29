Miley Cyrus’ fiancé on how they met, his proposal and being her plus one

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash,’ December 1, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus covers the new issue of Wonderland magazine. She also guest-edited the issue, which includes features on people she admires, is friends with or is related to, as well as an interview with someone very special: her fiancé, Maxx Morando of the band Liily.

Maxx says he met Miley the old fashioned way: through a friend of a friend. One of his bandmates, Sam, has a sister whose friend knew Miley. “They just put us on a blind date,” he explains. Since Maxx wasn’t interested in pop culture and was barely on social media, he says, “It felt like if there was a way to have a blind date for her, this might be the most blind date that she could do.”

They hit it off, he says, and “just never stopped hanging out.” However, he did have to get used to her extreme fame.

“When I first met her, that part of it was strange,” he says. “I’ve never experienced people waiting outside places for you and things like that.”

Maxx proposed to Miley in Kyoto, Japan, after he convinced her to walk into a hotel garden that was supposed to be off limits.

“[W]e walked in and it was a little dead end, this beautiful Japanese forest-y situation. She was taking videos, and was turned away,” he recalls. “That’s when I got on one knee and tapped her on the shoulder.”

Being with Miley, Maxx says, “has given me a whole new outlook and perspective on life and art and music.”

He adds, “She’s such a workhorse, a go-getter, and when she sets her mind on something … it always gets done.”