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Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

todayMay 7, 2026

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Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Academy Awards (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

She’s a Disney legend, a Grammy winner and just happens to have a song called “Walk of Fame.” So it’s not surprising that Miley will be getting her very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in May.

Miley will receive the 2,845th Walk of Fame star on May 22. The ceremony will stream live on WalkofFame.com starting at 11:30 a.m. PT. Helping to pay tribute to Miley at the ceremony will be guest speakers Donatella Versace and actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

It’s been a busy few months for Miley: In December, she was nominated for her third Golden Globe for best original song for “Dream as One,” from the movie Avatar: Fire and Ash. She also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

In March she starred in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special and released a new song she’d written for it, “Younger You.” In April, she received the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award from RuPaul’s Drag Race. On May 1 the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2, featuring Miley’s song “Walk of Fame,” was released.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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