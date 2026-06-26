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Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour to reunite in new Netflix spy thriller series

todayJune 26, 2026

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Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have said goodbye to Hawkins, but they aren’t saying goodbye to working together.

The Stranger Things co-stars are teaming up for a brand-new Netflix series.

Brown and Harbour are set to star in and executive produce an upcoming spy drama show from A24 that has received a straight-to-series order at Netflix. The pair will play father and daughter once again in the new series, which comes from Emmy-winning Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

The currently untitled thriller follows “disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour)” who “is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him,” according to an official description from the streamer.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” Jinny Howe, the Netflix head of scripted series in US and Canada, said. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”

Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, and her father, Robert Brown, will executive produce the show for PCMA Productions.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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