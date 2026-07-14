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Buck Country Music News

Mitchell Tenpenny will be traveling at the Speed of Light when he meets his daughter

todayJuly 14, 2026

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Mitchell Tenpenny’s Speed of Light Tour (Courtesy Mitchell Tenpenny/Schmidt Relations)

Mitchell Tenpenny will continue touring at the Speed of Light this fall. 

The “Drunk Me” hitmaker’s adding 14 dates to his schedule, starting Sept. 18 in Des Moines, Iowa. He’ll wrap Nov. 21 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

Presales for Mitchell’s Night Owl fan club are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public Friday.

He resumes the current leg of the tour July 24 in Elizabeth, Indiana.

The Speed of Light Tour takes its name from Mitchell’s most recent new song, which he wrote with Teddy Swims. 

Of course, that’s not the only big event happening for Mitchell this autumn. That’s when he and wife Meghan Patrick are expecting their first child, a daughter. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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