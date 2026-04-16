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Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton pull in ‘Pollstar’ awards

todayApril 16, 2026

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Morgan Wallen (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton all took home major wins at Wednesday’s 37th annual Pollstar Awards in Hollywood.

Morgan picked up the first-ever fan favorite award for live performer of the year, while Lainey’s Whirlwind World Tour and Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tied for country tour of the year.

The Eagles — which includes Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill — won residency of the year for their show at Sphere Las Vegas.

Nashville’s The Pinnacle is the new concert venue of the year, while the Austin City Limits Music Festival was named music festival of the year. Teddy Swims is the new headliner of the year. 

The honors are handed out by Pollstar, the publication that covers the concert industry, and voted on solely by members of that industry.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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