AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe announces ‘Crücial Crüe’ box set

todayMay 13, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Mötley Crüe performs on ‘American Idol.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Mötley Crüe has announced a new box set collecting the band’s first five albums.

The package, dubbed Crücial Crüe, includes 1981’s Too Fast for Love, 1983’s Shout at the Devil, 1985’s Theatre of Pain, 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls and 1989’s Dr. Feelgood spread across five vinyl LPs or five CDs. It’s due out July 10.

A collection of hand-numbered copies, limited to just 250 pieces, is available exclusively via Mötley Crüe’s Crüeseum site.

You can catch Mötley Crüe live on The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, kicking off in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%