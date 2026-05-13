Mötley Crüe announces ‘Crücial Crüe’ box set

Mötley Crüe performs on ‘American Idol.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Mötley Crüe has announced a new box set collecting the band’s first five albums.

The package, dubbed Crücial Crüe, includes 1981’s Too Fast for Love, 1983’s Shout at the Devil, 1985’s Theatre of Pain, 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls and 1989’s Dr. Feelgood spread across five vinyl LPs or five CDs. It’s due out July 10.

A collection of hand-numbered copies, limited to just 250 pieces, is available exclusively via Mötley Crüe’s Crüeseum site.

You can catch Mötley Crüe live on The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, kicking off in July.