Mountaineers Make Program History at NCAA Division III Region VI ChampionshipsÂ 

AD

Mountaineers Make Program History at NCAA Division III Region VI Championships

The Schreiner University men’s wrestling team delivered a historic performance at the NCAA Division III Region VI Championships, recording two individual placers for the first time in the program’s NCAA era and finishing with 37 total team points.

The milestone marks a significant step forward for the Mountaineers as the program continues its climb within the highly competitive Region VI field.

Keller Leads with Fifth-Place Finish

Sophomore Ashton Keller (141 lbs.) paced Schreiner with a fifth-place finish, scoring a team-high 14 points. After falling in the quarterfinals, Keller battled back through the consolation bracket with three pins, including a decisive fall in the fifth-place match over Austin Johnston (Illinois Wesleyan).

Keller’s podium finish stands as the second highest individual placement at the NCAA regional tournament in program history. Matched only by the previous year of Astin Cooley second place finish.

Bustillos Adds Seventh at 149

At 149 pounds, Jayden Bustillos (27-8) secured seventh place and added 11 team points. Bustillos opened the tournament with a technical fall and rebounded from a narrow sudden-victory quarterfinal loss to finish strong with a fall and a major decision in the placement rounds.

Together, Keller and Bustillos became the first pair of NCAA regional placers in Schreiner program history, signaling continued upward momentum for the Mountaineers.

Additional Team Contributors

At 125 pounds, Jose Salinas Nava (19-14) contributed three team points, highlighted by a consolation fall. Additional points came from Aiden Schenck (174 lbs.), Henry Kubelka (184 lbs.), and Bryan Martinez (285 lbs.), each earning consolation victories by fall.

Schreiner totaled eight pins across the tournament, reflecting the team’s aggressive scoring approach and competitiveness throughout the bracket.

Head Coach Reaction

Head Coach Jason Rodriguez praised the team’s resilience and growth throughout the tournament.

“This weekend was a statement for our program. Having two regional placers for the first time in our NCAA history shows the direction we’re headed. Ashton and Jayden competed with true heart, and I’m proud of how our entire lineup fought in the backside. We’re closing the gap in this region. The standard continues to rise.”

Historic Team Performance

With 37 team points and two podium finishes, this performance represents the highest regional team finish in Schreiner’s NCAA Division III history. Competing in a region that includes national contenders such as Luther, Loras, Coe, Central, and, Wartburg the Mountaineers demonstrated measurable growth and postseason progress.

While Schreiner did not advance a national qualifier this season, the program’s trajectory continues upward, with returning talent and postseason experience providing a strong foundation for the 2026–27 campaign.