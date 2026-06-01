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Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Alex Warren, Sara Bareilles and more

todayJune 1, 2026

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Alex Warren is announcing something Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. It’s evidently so important that he’s holding special gatherings in London and LA to deliver the news. Fans speculate it might be a new song, a new album or even that he’s involved in Toy Story 5. That’s because he teased the announcement with a video that shows him being hoisted up by strings against a blue cloud background. Stay tuned.

Sara Bareilles will release her first new music that isn’t tied to a film or theater project in nearly seven years on Wednesday. “Home” arrives at 11 a.m. ET. She writes, “I’m so happy to finally share new music,” and then joked, “this new work is deeply personal… unlike all my other stuff.” Thursday will see the premiere of Sara’s new documentary, Good Grief, at New York’s Tribeca Festival.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new song “the cure” has debuted at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s her eighth top-10 and her second from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. The first one, “drop dead,” debuted at #1 in May. In addition, “the cure” has debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It’s her third #1 on that chart, after “brutal” and “bad idea right?”

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Written by: ABC News

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