Music notes: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and more

Ariana Grande is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Wicked: For Good at Sunday night’s Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, People reports she won’t be attending because she’s deep in rehearsals for her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine tour, her first trek in nearly seven years.

Does Taylor Swift watch reality competition shows? If her future mother-in-law is on them, apparently, yes. Donna Kelce was a contestant on the Peacock series The Traitors, which just concluded its fourth season. During the reunion special, Donna confirmed that Taylor “is a watcher,” adding, “So is her family. They love Traitors.”

Hilary Duff’s comeback has its first major success: Her new album luck … or something has topped the charts in Australia. She’d previously scored top-10 albums with her 2004, 2005 and 2015 albums, but this is the highest she’s ever gotten in that country.

Olivia Dean is one of the stars in a new ad for Adidas Original Superstar sneakers. It features Samuel L. Jackson searching a hotel for the shoes and encountering various celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, NBA star James Harden, BLACKPINK member JENNIE, skateboarder Tyshawn Jones and Olivia. You can watch it now on Adidas’ website.