Music notes: Billie Eilish, HUNTR/X and more

In honor of Earth Day Wednesday, Billie Eilish closed down her online store and wrote that she was “encouraging fans and shoppers to donate time or resources to organizations of their choice to help make life on this planet safe, healthy and just.” She also listed several of those organizations, including her mom’s Support + Feed, which works to deliver plant-based meals and pantry items across the country. Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter named Billie one of the 25 “Greenest Hollywood Celebrities,” thanks to her efforts to tour without single-use plastics and with biofuel-powered trucks. She also encourages her fashion collaborators to use animal-free materials.

EJAE from the KPop Demon Hunters’ group HUNTR/X is featured in People magazine’s new “Most Beautiful” issue. In it, the “Golden” singer says, “I was so obsessed with makeup growing up. I wanted to hide behind makeup because I wanted to look a certain way. Korea is all about trends.” She adds, “Now I’m more accepting of my bare face. I feel the most beautiful after I take a shower, and I put skin care on.”

In case you missed RAYE on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, you can watch her two performances on YouTube. She performed “Click Clack Symphony.” from her album This Music May Contain Hope. As a bonus, she sang another song from the album, “Joy.,” and was joined by her sisters Amma and Absolutely, both of whom are opening for her on tour.

Netflix has revealed a few details of its upcoming documentary on Kylie Minogue. The three-part doc, KYLIE, will look at the Australian pop icon’s 50-year career via home movie footage, personal photos and new interviews with Kylie. So far, there’s no debut date for the project.