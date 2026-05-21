AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Dua Lipa, BTS and more

todayMay 21, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Dua Lipa’s full concert film, Live from Mexico, is now on YouTube. An audio-only album version hits streaming services at midnight. Dua wrote on Instagram, “2 of the most special years wrapped up into 2 hours.. the end of an era. I hope watching and listening to this shows the euphoria, the love, the blood sweat and tears and most importantly the radical optimism (!!) that we all shared on this tour, we will have it forever now so thank you!!!!!”

BTS has special plans for their anniversary. On June 13, their official anniversary date, the group will broadcast their performance in Busan, South Korea, globally to theaters worldwide. Tickets for BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Busan: Live Viewing will go on sale May 28 at 9 a.m. ET. Visit btsliveviewing.com for more information. 

If you stream your favorite artist nonstop, Spotify has figured out a way to reward you. The platform is launching Reserved, which is available to Spotify Premium subscribers 18 and older. Here’s how it works: Based on your streaming and engagement with an artist, Spotify will identify you as one of that artist’s “most dedicated fans” and reserve two tickets to their tour for you, provided the tour is coming to your location at some point. You’ll receive an email and in-app notification with a timeframe for buying tickets.

It’s barely summer, but a cappella group Straight No Chaser has announced their 2026 fall tour. Making Spirits Bright will launch Oct. 29 in Findlay, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now via SNCMusic.com. Meanwhile, their Beach Bash summer tour, starting in June, will feature them performing all the great songs of summer.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%