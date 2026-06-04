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Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Dua Lipa, John Mayer and more

todayJune 4, 2026

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who tied the knot in London on May 31, are rumored to having their big wedding party in Palermo, Sicily, and it appears the rumors are true: The newlyweds were seen out and about Thursday in Palermo, as per People. Plus, Dua’s sister, Rina Lipa, and her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, were also photographed at the Palermo Airport. The couple is rumored to be hosting the three-day event at a villa near Palermo.

John Mayer has shared his guitar skills with country superstar Lainey Wilson. Lainey’s new single, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” features guitar by John and was recorded at his Chaplin Studios in LA. John’s far from the first non-country star Lainey’s collaborated with. She’s duetted with Myles Smith and Miley Cyrus, and has also sung with Aerosmith, The Black Crowes and Yungblud.

Who is Ariana Grande wearing on her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour? On her Instagram Story, she thanked designer Christian Louboutin and stylist Law Roach for “filling my tour closet to the brim with the most beautiful custom creations,” adding, “i am so honored & i cannot wait to spend the next few months living in them!” The tour starts on Saturday.

Selena Gomez fans are seeing red. The star posted several photos of herself in London shooting the new season of Only Murders in the Building, and in some of them she’s sporting a curly red hairdo. It’s not clear if it’s a wig, or if she really dyed her hair that color. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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