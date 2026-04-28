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Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams and more

todayApril 28, 2026

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Ed Sheeran hopes we’re in love with the shape of his head, because it’s on full display now that he’s shaved his hair off. He didn’t go full cue ball bald, but he’s buzzed it down to just some ginger fuzz. He shows off his new look on Instagram, writing, “Yes I’ve shaved my hair. I wanted to shave it to signify a fresh start. A lot of new beginnings in my life atm. I Iove it, thinking of keeping it this way.” He also reveals he’s had shingles for the past month, writing, “wouldn’t recommend it, but on the mend now.”

Gracie Abrams has posted a clip of the new song she’s been teasing on Instagram. “I should know what I’m playing but I forgot/ felt good for a day but that stopped,” she sings. “And I once saw clearly/ but it’s bloodshot/ And I want you so badly but I closed off/ I thought we’d get married, but I guess not/ Now you can watch me hit the wall.”

Maroon 5 is releasing a new single on Friday. It’s now available for presave but there’s no title yet. There’s a video clip on the group’s Instagram that shows them recording the song, and then a small snippet of the song on their Instagram Story. It’s the group’s first new music since they released their 2025 album, Love Is Like.

Nick Jonas seems to be teasing a new line of beauty products. He says in an Instagram video, “I have something that I’m gonna be sharing with you very soon that I’m really excited about. I’ve always been really into skin care and this is something in that space so keep looking for updates.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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