Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Melissa Etheridge and more

Kelly Clarkson has confirmed the April 19 release of “From the Jump,” a duet with English singer James Arthur, best known for his hit “Say You Won’t Let Go.” She wrote on Instagram, “I love singing with artists that inspire me and vocalists that I adore! So when@jamesarthur23sent me this song, I quite literally jumped to be on it (see what I did there). I hope you enjoy this beautiful song.” James replied in the comments, “Can’t believe this is happening. thanks for blessing this song Kelly!”

Melissa Etheridge‘s new Paramount+ docuseries I’m Not Broken will premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival, taking place June 5-16 in New York City. The two-part series features Melissa writing a song inspired by correspondence from incarcerated women at the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas, then performing it for them at the prison. The premiere will be followed by Melissa playing a short acoustic set at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

Variety reports that Melissa is also one of the co-chairs of Mobilize Recovery Across America 2024, a bus tour kicking off September 20. At each stop, partners, volunteers and members of the recovery community will offer training and listening sessions, overdose prevention education and talks about addiction, recovery and mental health. Melissa lost her son Beckett to opioid addiction in 2020.

Not only has Taylor Swift revealed that the first single from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is “Fortnight,” she also revealed a mysterious #ForaFortnightChallenge on YouTube Shorts. A fortnight is a period of 14 days, in case you don’t know. Oh, and that Taylor Swift Apple Music lyrics search has revealed the sentence, “We hereby conduct this post mortem.” But of what? Her relationship? We’ll know in a few hours.