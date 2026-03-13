Music notes: Mariah Carey and more

Why does Mariah Carey think she belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? It’s all about the stats. Speaking to Billboard, she says, “I would say they should check out the 19 No. 1s…not everybody has those to their name.” Billboard also points out that, in her career, Mariah has covered songs by rock artists, including Def Leppard, Journey and Foreigner.

The Fray’s first new album in more than 10 years, A Light That Waits, just dropped on Friday. Meanwhile, their biggest album, How to Save a Life, has just been RIAA-certified for sales of five million units. The band’s Summer of Light tour kicks off May 11 in New Brunswick, Canada.

Shaggy has announced a new album called Lottery, due out May 15. The “It Wasn’t Me” singer has teamed with Robin Thicke for the first single called “Looking Lovely.”

Spice Girl Mel C has just announced a world tour starting in Montreal on Sept. 8. The North American leg wraps up Set. 25 in San Diego, before heading to the U.K, Europe, Asia and Australia. You can now sign up for an artist presale, which starts March 18 at 10 a.m. local time; the general onsale begins March 20. For full ticket info and presale, visit MelC.net. She’s also dropped a new single, “Undefeated Champion,” from her forthcoming album Sweat, due May 1.