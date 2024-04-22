AD
Music notes: Mariah Carey, Jon Bon Jovi and more

April 22, 2024

Mariah Carey was joined by two surprise guests during her Saturday, April 20, performance of Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. Supermodels Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum took the stage as Mariah performed her hit song “Say Something” and gave her mock glam touch-ups while donning her signature robes.

Andy Grammer is celebrating Earth Day. The singer performed his song “Jump” in a new video for National Geographic’s ourHOME campaign, which features animals like penguins, elephants and bears. Oh my! “My new song ‘Jump’ really was inspired by and embodies the spirit of the campaign—this sense of our collective home, curiosity, adventure, and togetherness in celebration of Earth Month,” Grammer said.

Two young pop stars should be aware that a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is singing their praises. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Jon Bon Jovi says, “I think that, with new artists, we’re in a good place … Noah Kahan is great … Olivia Rodrigo is a great pop artist with something to say.” Jon’s also a fan of country/rock artist Zach Bryan and Inhaler, a band led by the son of U2‘s Bono

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

