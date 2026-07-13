Music notes: Pink, Madonna and more

Pink’s “What About Us” has joined the Spotify Billions Club. “Billions of beautiful hearts… and a billion @Spotify streams to prove it,” the singer posted on social media to commemorate the milestone. “For everyone who’s ever felt invisible, forgotten, or unheard: this song belongs to you. It stopped being mine a long time ago. Thank you x a billion.”

Madonna says she’s feeling “grateful” and “surprised” after Confessions II became her 10th #1 album. “Thank You -to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my fans,” she wrote on social media Monday. “The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I’m still pinching myself. I can’t believe it’s # 1 all around the world.”

Benson Boone helped his sister Kaylee Boone shave her head over the weekend, as seen in photos posted to Kaylee’s Instagram. She called her new buzz cut “super intentional, super powerful, & super healing.” “So lucky to have so many incredible people who supported me & participated in cutting it off!” she wrote.