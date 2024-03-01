AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

todayMarch 1, 2024

Selena Gomez may have just released her new single, “Love On,” but she’s also focused on her acting career. She posted a couple photos to her Instagram Story on Friday from behind the scenes of filming a new season of Only Murders in the Building. The first photo shows a flower bouquet with a card that reads, “We’re so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty.” In the next picture, Selena smiles beside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Rock legend Rod Stewart recently claimed not to know any of Ed Sheeran‘s songs, but he has no such problem with Ed’s pal Taylor Swift. Speaking to the BBC, he says of Taylor, “She will go on forever. Tremendous talent. Great looking girl. She’s an industry all by herself.” Rod and Taylor have had the same number of #1 albums in the U.K.: 11.

Speaking of Taylor, Philippine Airlines is making the friendship bracelets, taking the moment and tasting it. Ahead of Taylor’s six Eras Tour shows in Singapore, which begin on March 2, the airline is passing out Swiftie-themed friendship bracelets to passengers headed to watch the concert at Singapore National Stadium. “Look what you made us do!” the airline captioned a post about the bracelets on Instagram.

Jack Black gave Britney Spears‘ hit song “… Baby One More Time” a hard rock spin in a new video posted to social media. In the clip, Jack sings alongside his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Bass, before he holds up his fist, revealing the word “baby” written on his knuckles. Fans have speculated the song may be tied to the upcoming release of Jack’s new film, Kung Fu Panda 4.

AD

