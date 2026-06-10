Music notes: Taylor Swift, Benson Boone and more

Footage of Taylor Swift performing “I Knew It, I Knew You” live at Tuesday night’s premiere of Toy Story 5 in LA is now available to watch on social media.

Benson Boone has shared a long clip of his new single, “The Time of My Life,” which arrives on June 26. In his Instagram post, he sings the song while wearing a tight black lace dress. He tagged influencer Alix Earle in his post, because he was recreating a viral video in which she was seen dancing to the song on a yacht while wearing a similar dress. There’s also a rumor that Alix is in the song’s music video.

Bebe Rexha is a New Yorker, so she’s going to celebrate the release of her new album, Dirty Blonde, with a one-off free show at New York’s Irving Plaza concert venue on Friday. Meanwhile, Variety reports that Bebe’s live concert that was supposed to be simulcast to AMC theaters nationwide June 17 has been postponed until later this year. The other concerts in the series have also been postponed. As per Variety, AMC says it’s due to a “robust lineup of films and strong advance ticket sales in the weeks ahead.”

Sara Bareilles has released the official video for “Home,” the first single from her album Good Grief. The clip, featuring Sara walking through beautiful rolling meadows, was shot in “the coastal hills of my beloved Northern California,” as she writes on Instagram.

The video for “Iconic by Mistake” by KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT is out now. It features all three girl groups clapping back against online trolls. They sing, “Thank you for the comments/ It’s because of all your hate/ I-I-I-I-I-I-I am iconic by mistake.”