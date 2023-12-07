AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more

todayDecember 7, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter has released its 2023 Women in Entertainment Power 100 list, and it features a bunch of music artists, such as AdeleBeyoncéSelena GomezJennifer LopezRihanna and Taylor Swift.

Speaking of Taylor, some of her fans have flooded Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram comments with snake emojis following Taylor’s TIME 2023 Person of the Year cover story. In the article, Taylor talks about the infamous phone call Kim recorded and edited in 2017 in support of her then-husband, Kanye West. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor said. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year.”

Britney Spears is celebrating her new literary achievement. “Thank you for naming my memoir, THE WOMAN IN ME, the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award winner for Best Memoir & Autobiography,” Britney wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This makes me so happy.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

