Music notes: Taylor Swift, Goo Goo Dolls and more

Travis Kelce always has Taylor Swift on his mind, even when he’s at work. In a video posted by the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis is seen returning to Arrowhead Stadium to begin a new season with the team. As he walks down a hallway, he encounters a large framed photo of Taylor, captured while she played Arrowhead during her Eras Tour. He waves and mouths “Hi, sweetie” as he walks by.

Goo Goo Dolls are among the performers for this year’s Sea.Hear.Now festival, which is set for Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sept. 19 and 20. Other acts on the bill include Men At Work, The All-American Rejects, Shaggy, Chaka Khan, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, Fitz & the Tantrums, and headliners Mumford & Sons and The Strokes. Tickets go on sale Thursday; presale registration is now open.

OneRepublic returns April 3 with a new song called “Need Your Love.” You can hear a clip of the song on Instagram. Frontman Ryan Tedder also co-wrote BTS’ new single, “SWIM.”