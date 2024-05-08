AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and more

todayMay 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD

When most people meet Taylor Swift for the first time, they probably don’t start with, “Do you know who I am?” But that’s exactly what The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said to the pop star when she ran into her at Coachella in April. Apparently, Taylor did know who Teresa was. “I said, ‘Can I get a photo?’ And she was the sweetest person ever. I’m totally a Swiftie now. I love her,” Teresa said on the May 7 episode of RHONJ.

Jon Bon Jovi can now add the title “father-in-law” to his resume. His eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, married longtime girlfriend Jesse Light on May 7, People reports. The couple took their vows at the same Las Vegas, Nevada, chapel where Jon and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, tied the knot in 1989.

Kelly Clarkson and James Arthur have released a live performance video of them singing “From The Jump.” The duo posted the video to their Instagram accounts, writing in their caption, “We recorded this for you, the people who champion us every day. Thank you.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%