Music notes: Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and more

When most people meet Taylor Swift for the first time, they probably don’t start with, “Do you know who I am?” But that’s exactly what The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said to the pop star when she ran into her at Coachella in April. Apparently, Taylor did know who Teresa was. “I said, ‘Can I get a photo?’ And she was the sweetest person ever. I’m totally a Swiftie now. I love her,” Teresa said on the May 7 episode of RHONJ.

Jon Bon Jovi can now add the title “father-in-law” to his resume. His eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, married longtime girlfriend Jesse Light on May 7, People reports. The couple took their vows at the same Las Vegas, Nevada, chapel where Jon and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, tied the knot in 1989.

Kelly Clarkson and James Arthur have released a live performance video of them singing “From The Jump.” The duo posted the video to their Instagram accounts, writing in their caption, “We recorded this for you, the people who champion us every day. Thank you.”