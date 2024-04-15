AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

todayApril 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Spotify is unveiling The Tortured Poets Department library installation on Tuesday, an open-air activation in honor of Taylor Swift’s upcoming new album. “Paging all Tortured Poets: Join us at The Grove in L.A. starting tomorrow to celebrate Taylor Swift’s newest era, arriving 4/19,” Spotify’s account wrote Monday. The experience – which runs through Thursday – will include a poetry library with “visual surprises” for fans. Those who can’t attend in person can follow along on Spotify’s socials.

Not only did Justin Bieber make a surprise appearance during Tems‘ Coachella set over the weekend, he also reunited with his pal Jaden Smith. The two were captured in a TikTok video dancing and embracing, with Justin planting a kiss on Jaden’s cheek. Jaden’s dad, Will Smith, made a surprise Coachella appearance of his own, joining J Balvin onstage as his Men in Black character.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stepped out for a glamorous date night over the weekend. The couple attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which celebrates achievements in math and science, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Katy shared several images with Bloom from the night on her Instagram, captioning her post, “y = mx + b … mom and dad @ the #breakthroughawards.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%