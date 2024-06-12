AD
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Post Malone and more

todayJune 12, 2024

Ariana Grande is staying in business with Scooter Braun. Despite dropping Scooter as her manager in December 2023, Ariana is continuing her partnership with his company HYBE while working with her new manager, Brandon Creed, and his company Good World Management, reps for Ari and HYBE announced on Wednesday.

Post Malone now has his first-ever wax figure. The figure will be displayed at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and replicates the outfit Post wore during his musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live in May 2022. Post met his twin backstage after headlining the Governors Ball festival in New York on June 7. The figure will head to the Las Vegas strip to make visitors’ days “Better Now.”

Jason Kelce thinks his brother Travis Kelce will benefit from Taylor Swift‘s fame when fans vote for the Kids’ Choice Awards this year. Travis is up for Favorite Male Sports Star and, on their New Heights podcast, Jason said, “If it’s kids [voting] you’re winning this by a f****** landslide.” He noted the demographic of fans who come up to him has changed. “Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the brother of Travis, dating Taylor Swift.’ So I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that you’re not winning this award if it’s truly chosen by children,” Jason said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

