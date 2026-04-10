AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Myles Smith writes message to fans after releasing ‘My Mess’

todayApril 10, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Myles Smith appears on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Myles Smith has released his new song, “My Mess,” and he posted a heartfelt message to go along with it.

The British singer wrote to fans on Instagram, saying he’s been reading their messages since the song dropped and it’s been “a bit overwhelming in the most beautiful way.”

“This song was never about being the biggest or the loudest moment,” he says. “It was always meant to be an honest one. Something that brings you into the world of my album… properly. No filter, no pretending.”

“And today, seeing how many of you have found yourselves in it… people telling me they cried for the first time in years, people saying they felt seen, understood… that’s everything to me,” he adds. “That connection. That feeling. That’s why I do this.”

He goes on to say he feels lucky to have “the most incredible fan base in the world.”

“I’m still figuring things out,” he writes. “I still have my struggles. But you make me feel less alone in them. And that means more than I can ever explain. Thank you for letting this song be yours as much as it is mine.”

Myles’ album, My Mess. My Heart. My Life., arrives June 11.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%