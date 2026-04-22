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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s ‘Tonight’ plans + ERNEST’s ‘Thief’

todayApril 22, 2026

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Ashley McBryde’s set to play her latest hit, “What If We Don’t,” Wednesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can tune in to watch at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. 

ERNEST’s new track, “Time Is a Thief,” features Lukas Nelson. It’s from the singer/songwriter’s third studio album, Deep Blue, which arrives May 1.

Jessie Murph has been added to the Thursday, May 28, lineup at the 14th annual Gulf Coast Jam. She’ll take the stage in Panama City Beach, Florida, just before headliner Keith Urban. 

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Written by: ABC News

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