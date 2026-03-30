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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Braxton Keith’s ‘Real Damn Deal’ + Blake Shelton’s Ole Red show

todayMarch 30, 2026

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The sophomore album from 18-year-old Ty Myers, Heavy on the Soul, is out now. The 17-song collection was created at the legendary FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Braxton Keith’s debut album, Real Damn Deal, is set to arrive May 15. The Amazon exclusive vinyl features Braxton’s cover of George Strait’s 1985 classic “The Chair.” 

If you want to see Blake Shelton’s April 29 concert at Ole Red Nashville, time is slipping away. March 31 is your final day to enter the sweepstakes for tickets. To play, you just need to visit any Ole Red location and scan the QR code on your table to be in the running. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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