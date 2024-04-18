AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Brittney Spencer on ‘CBS Mornings’ + Kip Moore’s tour merch

todayApril 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Brittney Spencer was on CBS Mornings to talk about being featured on Beyoncé‘s “BLACKBIIRD” and her long-tenured journey in the music industry. If you missed the interview, you can watch it now on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kip Moore has dropped new tour merch to celebrate his upcoming Nomad World Tour. You can grab new T-shirts, hats and more at Kip’s merch store. For his upcoming tour schedule, visit kipmoore.net.

Danielle Bradbery has announced that she’s releasing a new song, “Younger & Wiser,” on Friday. While you wait, you can check out its cover art on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%