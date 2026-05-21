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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Canaan Smith’s ‘Throw’n Darts’ + Maren Morris’ AMC theaters show

todayMay 21, 2026

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Canaan Smith’s new song, “Throw’n Darts,” drops Friday, June 5, ahead of his Sunday, June 7, appearance on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at CMA Fest. 

Maren Morris will do a “real-time, interactive live concert” you can watch exclusively at AMC theaters on Saturday, June 20. You can buy tickets and find out more online

You can bid on a guitar signed by Luke Bryan as part of the superstar’s partnership with Sweet Relief, which helps members of the music industry struggling with mental health challenges. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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