Nashville notes: Carly’s Closet proceeds + Jo Dee Messina covers Aerosmith

Carly Pearce’s fifth annual Carly’s Closet event during CMA Fest raised $20,000 for the CMA Foundation to support music education.

Lee Brice commemorated the six-year anniversary of hitting #1 with Carly and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with a post that includes a flashback video of the arrival of the socially distanced news during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can check out Jo Dee Messina’s cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” as part of the Academy of Country Music’s Our Country series on YouTube.