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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Carly’s Closet proceeds + Jo Dee Messina covers Aerosmith

todayJune 16, 2026

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Carly Pearce’s fifth annual Carly’s Closet event during CMA Fest raised $20,000 for the CMA Foundation to support music education. 

Lee Brice commemorated the six-year anniversary of hitting #1 with Carly and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with a post that includes a flashback video of the arrival of the socially distanced news during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

You can check out Jo Dee Messina’s cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” as part of the Academy of Country Music’s Our Country series on YouTube

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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