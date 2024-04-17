Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ + Carly Pearce’s crewneck

Chris Stapleton‘s headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s outdoor stage Wednesday to perform “It Takes a Woman.” Per Variety, Chris will also have an interview segment on the show. Chris’ episode will air at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carly Pearce has rolled out a new Country Music Made Me Do It crewneck in her merch store. It’s priced at $60 and available to purchase now at shop.carlypearce.com.