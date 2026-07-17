Nashville notes: Emily Ann Roberts finds her ‘Jack’ + Ryan Hurd’s ‘Glory’

Brad Paisley’s Tacklebox – Disc 1 is complete, as he releases the final three cuts: “Who Knew,” “Tell Me Your Life Story” and “It’s Still Goodbye.” The “I’m Gonna Miss Her” hitmaker started putting out the unreleased and unrecorded songs from his back catalog on May 11. The 13-track collection also includes other new songs inspired by the ’80s and ’90s.

Emily Ann Roberts and Ian Munsick team up for a new version of “Jack & Jill Daniel’s,” previously released as a solo track. Emily Ann sang it with Ian for the first time the night before this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards after hearing he was a fan of the song.

Ryan Hurd’s new song, “Glory.,” is out now, ahead of his July 25 Ryan Hurd & Friends benefit at Griswold Auditorium in Allegan, Michigan.