AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: George & Priscilla team up, New Music Friday releases and more

todayMay 8, 2026

Background
share close
AD

George Birge is about to release a duet with Priscilla Block. You can hear a snippet of “You Ain’t” on his Instagram now. “I’m only outta my mind, baby, because you ain’t,” they sing in the heartbreak tune, which arrives May 15.

Parmalee will perform a headlining concert during The National Salute to America’s Heroes, which will stream on Fox Nation live from Miami Beach on May 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Vince Gill’s seventh EP in the 50 Years from Home series, titled Nobody Held Her Like Me, is out now. It features six new songs, plus a version of his hit “Whenever You Come Around.” While the title track sounds like it’s about a girl, it’s actually about a guitar.

Kameron Marlowe is out with a new single, “Running,” which he says is about “the one that got away and the definition of passion and pain knowing that they aren’t coming back.” 

Tigirlily Gold has a new track called “I Do or Die,” which they say was influenced by “songs by confident women like The Chicks, The Band Perry, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.” In the song, the sisters sing, “Your new three-piece suit’ll look great getting married in/ But if you mess this up, it’ll be what you’re buried in.”

Ashley Cooke’s new single “high school sweetheart,” from her upcoming self-titled sophomore album, is out now.

The video for Josh Ross’ “Scared of Getting Sober” is out now, as is the lyric video for Dylan Scott’s “Slow Down Ol’ Son.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%