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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Hannah Harper’s Opry debut + Carter Faith’s ‘Cherry Valley Forever’

todayMay 18, 2026

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Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe version of Carter Faith’s ACM-nominated debut album, will be out July 24, adding five new tracks, including “Ain’t Over Me Yet,” which is out now. 

American Idol winner Hannah Harper will make her Grand Ole Opry debut June 2 during a show with Carrie Underwood and ACM new female artist of the year Avery Anna. 

“Wish You Well” hitmaker Vincent Mason duets with Stella Lefty on “Something to Lose” from her debut EP, Is This Heaven?

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Written by: ABC News

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