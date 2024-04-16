AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jamey Johnson’s tour + Naomi Judd’s virtual exhibit

todayApril 16, 2024

Jamey Johnson has announced his headlining What A View Tour. It kicks off June 20 in St. Augustine, Florida, and will conclude October 5 in Gautier, Mississippi. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at jameyjohnson.com.

The Naomi Judd Estate has teamed up with Definitive Authentic and Mercy Community Healthcare to launch a series of virtual exhibits chronicling the life of Naomi Judd. The first collection, Artist, will be available on May 1, marking the second anniversary of The Judds‘ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Additionally, the estate has announced a forthcoming LP release of The Judds’ final studio album, Love Can Build A Bridge, which will include lyric sheets and never-before-seen photos from Naomi’s scrapbooks.

Universal Music Group Nashville has signed country up-and-comer Timothy Wayne to its roster. “I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville. This has been a dream of mine and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone,” says Timothy, who’s set to open for Tim McGraw on select dates of his Standing Room Only Tour.

