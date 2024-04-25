AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jo Dee’s livestream + Darius and Jennifer’s collab

todayApril 25, 2024

Can’t be at Jo Dee Messina‘s Friday show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium? Fret not, she’s bringing it to you via livestream. You can get all the information on how to watch it at Veeps’ website.

Sara Evans is dropping her new song “21 Days” on Friday, and it’s available for presave now. The track previews Sara’s forthcoming album, Unbroke, arriving June 7.

Darius Rucker has announced that he’s dropping a duet version of his song “Never Been Over” with Jennifer Nettles on Friday. “Just when I thought I loved this song, here comes Jennifer taking it over the top!!” Darius shares on Instagram.

Written by: ABC News

