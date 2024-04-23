AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Kellie Pickler performs onstage + Josh Turner’s career update

todayApril 23, 2024

Kellie Pickler made her first public performance since her husband Kyle JacobsFebruary 2023 passing at Monday’s Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline tribute show. Held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the event featured a star-studded lineup that included Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Hailey Whitters and Mickey Guyton. Kellie performed her autobiographical, Patsy Cline-influenced “The Woman I Am,” which she co-wrote with Kyle. You can read more about the American Idol alum’s performance and watch a video of it at etonline.com.

Josh Turner has renewed his recording contract with his longtime label home, MCA Nashville. “Josh Turner has one of the most identifiable voices in country music. His music has touched generations of fans with his rich, deep voice paired with his deep connection to country music, family, faith and his fans,” shares UMG Nashville chair and CEO Cindy Mabe. Josh’s new song, “Heatin’ Things Up,” arrives Friday, April 26.

A new Johnny Cash album, Songwriter, is dropping June 28. The project will showcase Johnny’s songwriting prowess as the sole songwriter of all 11 tracks. Songwriter is available for preorder and presave now. While you wait, check out its first preview track, “Well Alright.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

