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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s PCB Jam + discount Opry tix

todayJuly 13, 2026

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“More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker Ingrid Andress will launch her Nowhere Else to Go Tour Sept. 9 in Boise, Idaho, as she readies her third studio album. 

Luke Bryan is the latest headliner revealed for the 15th annual Gulf Coast Jam that takes place June 3-6, 2027, in Panama City Beach, Florida. He joins Jason Aldean and two more performers who will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Grand Ole Opry is offering a $25 discount on select July and August shows purchased through July 24 as part of its Opry 100 celebration.

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Written by: ABC News

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