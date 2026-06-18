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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Niall Horan’s Opry debut + Charlie Worsham’s indy album

todayJune 18, 2026

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If you’ve been meaning to check out the Lainey Wilson exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum but haven’t done it yet, time is running out. Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails is scheduled to finish its run Sunday, June 28, after its July 2025 opening. 

The first independent album from singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Worsham is set to arrive Aug. 7, titled Once Upon a Second Time Around

Niall Horan is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut July 7, before he plays Nashville’s Geodis Park July 9 with Thomas Rhett. 

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Written by: ABC News

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