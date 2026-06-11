AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ricky Skaggs’ ‘Prayer’ + Redferrin’s debut

todayJune 11, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Ricky Skaggs’ first new music in a decade arrives June 26 with his new track, “Say a Prayer.” He joins Dierks Bentley on select dates on the Off the Map Summer Tour starting Friday.

The debut album from Redferrin, Been There Done That, drops Friday. It features 13 songs, including “Palm Trees” with Wiz Khalifa. 

You can check out Midland’s performance of “Shooting Memories with Tequila” from The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube now. Their fifth studio album, Stages, comes out Friday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%