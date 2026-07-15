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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Russell Dickerson’s Sandwich and Dan + Shay’s ‘Jesus’

todayJuly 15, 2026

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Dan + Shay will release the track “Her, the Kids, and Jesus” on July 24, ahead of the Aug. 21 arrival of their new album, Young. You can check out a preview on their socials.

Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson will celebrate his 65th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry at Saturday’s show. That makes “Whisperin’ Bill” the longest standing Opry member.

Russell Dickerson’s the latest guest on The Great American Sandwich Show, the podcast from lifestyle brand Taste of Home. You can check it out on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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