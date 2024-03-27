AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Ryan Larkins’ “The Painter” + Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina

todayMarch 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Rising singer/songwriter Ryan Larkins, who co-wrote Cody Johnson‘s “The Painter,” is releasing his version of Cody’s hit on Friday. You can presave the track now to be the first to hear it when it drops.

Tanya Tucker is teaming up with longtime Nashville staple Nudie’s Honky Tonk to open Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina on May 2. Per a press release, Nudie’s second floor “will transform into a lively cantina-style bar, reflecting the spirit and charisma of Tanya Tucker herself.” “I’m over the moon about Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina,” says Tanya. “It’s been a dream for several years to join the big boys on Broadway and [Nudie’s owners] Bill and Shannon Miller are making it all possible.”

Emily Ann Roberts has dropped the music video for her song “Find Me a Man.” “Most girls have the music they turn to when they’re taking their time getting ready for a night out, and that’s what I wanted to paint a picture of in the music video,” shares Emily.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%