Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery’s “Red Letter Blueprint” lyrics + Reba McEntire gets a birthday shoutout

todayMarch 28, 2024

Scotty McCreery‘s new song, “Red Letter Blueprint,” drops Friday, but you won’t have to wait to preview its lyrics. Scotty’s shared the full lyrics on X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of the track’s release. “Red Letter Blueprint” will be the latest preview of Scotty’s upcoming album, Rise & Fall, arriving May 10.

Live In The Vineyard Goes Country has added Kylie Morgan, Callista ClarkJosh Ross, Brittney Spencer, Brett Kissel and more to its performance lineup. They join previously announced artists Scotty McCreery, Rodney Atkins, Sara Evans and ERNEST, among others. For the full lineup, head to liveinthevineyard.com/litvgc.

Reba McEntire‘s celebrating her birthday, and Martina McBride‘s given her a special birthday shoutout on X. “Happy Birthday to my friend @reba! She has truly set the standard and is such an inspiration to all of us females in country music. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories over the years and for being such an incredible artist and person,” Martina shared.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

