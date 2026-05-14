Nashville notes: The Nitty Gritty Nashville farewell + Trace Adkins’ ‘American Made’

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played their last Nashville concert Wednesday at the Grand Ole Opry House, with a set that included “Mr. Bojangles” and “Fishin’ in the Dark,” and closed with a rendition of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken/The Weight” featuring Alison Brown, Suzy Bogguss, Jerry Douglas and Kathleen Edwards. The last leg of their ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour kicks off June 5 in Dodge City, Kansas.

The Top Shelf Country Cruise has donated a quarter million dollars to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from proceeds from its inaugural voyage. The 2027 run kicks off March 7 with Riley Green, Chris Young, Jackson Dean and more.

Trace Adkins will debut his new song, “American Made,” on A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration, which airs Friday, July 3, on public television.