AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Travis Tritt’s DVD + Josh Turner’s new song tease

todayApril 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Travis Tritt is releasing his television special and DVD, Country Chapel, on April 26. “This album is one that I have wanted to make for over 30 years. I’m extremely excited and grateful to have released this collection of songs that take me back to my early roots of singing inspirational songs as a child in church,” Travis says of the songs on the forthcoming project. You can preorder your copy online.

Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, William Michael Morgan and more have joined the Opry Country Classics’ Johnny Paycheck tribute show. Tickets for the May 9 event are available now at opry.com.

Josh Turner is set to release a new song on April 26. You can check out a clip of the as-yet-untitled track on Josh’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%